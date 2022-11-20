Sunday, November 20, 2022
Sheikh Rasheed says govt is stuck in political, economic crises

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed on Sunday claimed that the countdown has begun for the government, and this week is decisive. 

In a statement on Twitter, said that the government is stuck in a political, economic and deployment crisis.

Further explaining the perplexed situation of the incumbent government he added that “it’s unaware of earthly realities and is suspended in the air, neither its hands touching the sky nor its feet touching the earth.”

According to the AML chief the rulers are in denial of the reality that things are getting out of their control and the government is stuck in a chaotic situation.

Imran Khan will be given a historic welcome at Committee Chowk on November 26, he said.

