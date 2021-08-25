PM Khan to address world on Afghanistan situation soon: Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Wednesday said no one can barricade the ongoing China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, ARY News reported.

40 Chinese companies are working on the CPEC projects in Pakistan and a decision has been made to beef up their security, Sheikh Rasheed said while talking to newsmen in Islamabad.

India is hatching conspiracies against the CPEC and all its consulates are being used against Pakistan.

On Afghanistan’s situation, he said the Afghan Taliban have assured that they will not allow their land to be used against any other country, including Pakistan.

“Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan will not be allowed to perpetrate terrorism in Pakistan,” he said and added that Pakistan is not directly involved in any issue in Afghanistan.

He said we desire peace, tranquillity and stability in Afghanistan as it is also important for Pakistan.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the world regarding the Afghan situation in next two weeks.

Sheikh Rasheed said a desk in the Interior Ministry is working round the clock to facilitate the evacuation from Afghanistan.

He said a comprehensive security system is being introduced under which all the provincial capitals will be linked with Islamabad.