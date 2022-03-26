Sheikh Rasheed says PM Imran Khan will not give NRO

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Saturday has said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will not give NRO to the corrupts and will fight till the last ball, ARY News reported.

Exclusively talking to ARY News, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that if the opposition was given NRO today, the whole no-confidence motion saga would end.

The minister said that if the no-confidence motion is being tabled on March 28, then the voting on the motion will take place on April 4.

Sheikh Rasheed said that elections have been held in the country even after a time period of ten months. History has shown that the prime minister has never completed his term, but the history will be made by Imran Khan, he added.

The interior minister said that the stupidity of the opposition has brought Imran Khan to the brink of popularity.

Replying to a question, Sheikh Rasheed said that PPP and PML-N are not ready to trust each other.

“I don’t know about the allies but I firmly stand united with Imran Khan,” Sheikh Rasheed said and asked the disgruntled MNAs to return to the party ranks.

