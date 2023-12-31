Sheikh Rasheed says SC had declared him ‘Sadiq and Ameen’

RAWALPINDI: Former interior minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Sunday noted that the Supreme Court (SC) had declared him ‘Sadiq and Ameen’, lambasting the rejection of his nomination papers for general elections 2024, ARY News reported.

A day earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had rejected Sheikh Rasheed’s nomination papers from NA-56 Rawalpindi-V and NA-57 Rawalpindi-VI.

Talking to journalists here, the former interior minister said that he has tried to obtain a copy of the ECP’s decision but has been unable to. “A copy should be given to me so I can move the Supreme Court and get my due right.”

“I will not let go of my right to contest election and I will fight till my last breath for my legal and constitutional right,” said Rasheed.

According to the AML chief, it was alleged that 12 years ago he resided in a rest house and did not pay the rent, which resulted in his disqualification.

“This accusation is false and baseless. If anyone can prove that I lived in such a rest house, I am prepared to resign from politics,” he noted.

Sheikh Rasheed regretted violation of the law to bring the “corrupt person” back to the country. “Who conspire and have wreaked havoc on the country economically and politically may return to London, but my allegiance remains with Pakistan,” he said.

He also announced to move the courts against the returning officer’s (RO) verdict in line with the rejection of the former’s nomination papers.

“With the support of voters, victory is inevitable. There is no escape for PDM, and success will be achieved through the historical symbolism of the ink pot with a pen,” said Rasheed.

A day earlier, the AML chief was summoned to the commissioner’s office on short notice where he addressed another accusation related to the non-disclosure of a specific piece of land.