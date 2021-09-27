Sheikh Rasheed sees three fractions of PML-N

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed on Monday predicted that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will split up into three fractions, ARY News reported.

“Earlier, I had predicted that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz will split into two parts, but now I think there will be three fractions in the PML-N”, he was quoted as saying while addressing a presser in Islamabad.

He said that PML-N will be harmed due to internal differences and ‘Judo Karate’.

Responding to a query related to Nawaz’s fake COVID vaccine entry in Lahore, Sheikh Rasheed said, they have no role in the matter and added that NADRA has been directed to avoid such incidents in future.

The interior minister said that a huge number of Afghanis are returning to their country as compared to the number coming to Pakistan.

Commenting on the recent cancellation of Pakistan’s tour by New Zealand cricket team, he said that investigation is underway and they are close to the culprits and the hidden hands will be exposed.

Sheikh Rasheed said Pakistan Army is fully equipped with arms and enthusiasm to maintain peace and stability in the country owing to the current situation of the region.

No one will be allowed to create chaos in Islamabad, he added.

The minister informed that the cellular services will remain suspended as per requirements on the eve of Chehlum.