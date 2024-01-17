25.9 C
Sheikh Rasheed sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

RAWALPINDI: An anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi on Wednesday sent Awami Muslim League chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed to jail on 14-day judicial remand in the May 9 riots case, ARY News reported.

Rasheed who was arrested in the May 9 riots case registered against him at the New Town police station of Rawalpindi, was produced before an ATC judge.

Rasheed is accused of planning vandalism and attack on a sensitive installation on May 9, following the arrest of the former prime minister.

Police sought a physical remand of the former interior minister, however, the court rejected it and sent him to jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

Fearing arrest, on Monday, the former minister vowed to contest election from the jail.

It is pertinent to mention here that, Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed last year condemned the May 9 riots and called Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief a ‘stubborn’.

Talking to a private news channel, the former interior minister said that he had been on a ‘Chilla’ (apparently spending time underground) for the last 40 days.

