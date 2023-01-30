Sheikh Rashid summoned by Aabpara Police Station in Zardari accusation case

ISLAMABAD: The Aabpara Police Station Islamabad has summoned Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed at 5 pm, ARY News reported.

As per details, the AML chief claimed that Asif Ali Zardari has hired a “group of terrorists” to target PTI Chairman and former premier Imran Khan.

A plea has been filed in Aabpara Police Station Islamabad against former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed.

The plea stated that Sheikh Rasheed’s accusations are part of a conspiracy and he wants to create threats for Asif Zardari and his family.

Furthermore, these baseless accusations were issued to create a rift between PTI and PPP and all the people involved in this should be arrested, the plea stated.

An initial report has also been registered against AML chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed in Aabpara Police Station Islamabad.

Earlier, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) decided to serve notice to former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for levelling ‘false allegations’ against party co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that PPP would serve a notice to Imran Khan for levelling ‘false allegations’ against Asif Ali Zardari.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed claimed that former president Asif Ali Zardari has hired a “group of terrorists” to target PTI Chairman and former premier Imran Khan.

Rasheed said that PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has “engaged a group of terrorists” to plan attack on PTI chief Imran Khan.

