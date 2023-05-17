Sheikh Rasheed summoned in Al-Qadir Trust case

RAWALPINDI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Awami Muslim League chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed in National Crime Agency £190m Scandal or commonly known as Al-Qadir Trust case on May 24, ARY News reported.

The anti-graft watchdog has directed Sheikh Rasheed to appear before the bureau on May 24 along with the documents related to the case.

Hours after receiving the NAB notice, Rasheed, in his video message on Twitter, said that he was ready for the arrest and has prepared his bag.

“I will stand firm like a rock. Jail is like house of my in-laws. My luggage is ready. Many thanks to NAB for implicating me in £190 million [scam].”

“I am grateful to NAB that it has also made me a party with Imran Khan in the case of £190 million,” he said.

Furthermore, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has also summoned Bushra Bibi – wife of former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan – in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

A three-member team of the anti-graft body reached Zaman Park to hand over the summons to Bushra Bibi for tomorrow’s appearance.

It may be noted that on May 15, Lahore High Court (LHC) granted bail to Bushra Bibi until May 23 in the Al-Qadir Trust case.