Sheikh Rasheed extends Eidul Fitr greetings to Form 45 and 47 holders

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Wednesday greeted those who have Form 45 and Form 47 (a reference to alleged rigged general elections).

Talking to the media after saying Eidul Fitr prayer, Sheikh Rasheed said that if Allah wills, the state of affairs in the country would improve.

He said “I pray that may Allah improve the economic and financial conditions of the country.”

“I’m a loser,” he said and added that he deemed it “inappropriate to offer comments. But, I hope Pakistan will come out of the problems soon.”

Sheihk Rasheed said that the innocent people who were implicated in the May 9 tragedy, should be pardoned. “Try those who committed the crime on May 9,” he concluded.

