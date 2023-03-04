Sheikh Rasheed’s exemption plea accepted in Murree case

RAWALPINDI: A district and sessions court has accepted Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed’s exemption plea on medical basis in a case registered against him by Murree police for manhandling a law enforcement officer during arrest, ARY News reported.

As per details, the AML chief Sheikh Rasheed’s counsel Sardar Shehbaz appeared in additional sessions judge Irfan Naseem’s court.

The plea was filed in sessions court by the prosecution to suspend Sheikh Rasheed’s bail.

Furthermore, the hearing of the case registered by Murree police against AML chief Sheikh was adjourned till March 18.

On Feb 8, an Islamabad court handed over Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed to Murree police on one-day transit remand.

After hearing arguments, the court had approved Rasheed’s one-day transit remand and directed police to present him before the relevant court on next hearing.

The FIR

The first information report (FIR) was lodged against former interior minister Sheikh Rashid at a police station in Murree for interfering in official affairs.

Sheikh Rashid threatened the police personnel and stated that he would not spare them, according to the FIR. The FIR was registered under Section 154 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Pakistan.

The FIR stated that the former minister physically pushed and abused the police officers and threatened them with serious consequences at gunpoint.

The Awami Muslim League (AML) chief was arrested from his Rawalpindi residence on Feb 2 in a case of levelling allegations against Asif Ali Zardari.

