Forensic report of Sheikh Rasheed emerges

ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed was not drunk at the time of arrest, confirmed the forensic report on Wednesday.

Sources privy to the development said the forensic report of Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed has been received by the polyclinic.

The report confirmed that no narcotic substances were found in the blood samples of Rasheed.

It may be noted that Islamabad police, after arresting Rasheed conducted a forensic analysis of his blood and urine samples were sent to Punjab Forensic Science Agency Lahore on February 3 for an alcohol test.

Earlier, the nephew of Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed, Rashid Shafiq claimed on Tuesday that his uncle was kept in the death cell of the jail and no one is being allowed to meet him. While talking to ARY News, Sheikh Rashid Shafiq said that he has recently met Rasheed in jail. He alleged that his uncle was not given meals by the jail officials. He added that Rasheed is suffering from fever but medicines are not being provided.

