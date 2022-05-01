Sheikh Rasheed’s nephew Rashid Shafique arrested from Islamabad airport

RAWALPINDI: Sheikh Rashid Shafique, the nephew of former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed, was on Sunday arrested from Islamabad airport by a team of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), ARY NEWS reported.

Rashid Shafique was arrested from Islamabad airport as soon as he returned after performing Umrah. He was nominated in a case filed against PTI leaders in Faisalabad.

Sheikh Rasheed while commenting on the matter said that he along with Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry and others are also booked in the case in which his nephew has been arrested by FIA.

“The government is resorting to revengeful activities and they will be arresting multiple PTI leaders ahead of Imran Khan’s long march towards Islamabad at the end of May,” he said.

شیخ راشد شفیق MNA کو ائرپورٹ سے اغواء کیا گیا اور ابھی تک ان کے گھر والوں کو ان کا آپتہ نہیں دیا جارہا ، شیخ رشید کو بھی اغواء کرنے کی کوشش کی گئ ہے تحریک انصاف ان اقدامات کی شدید مذمت کرتی ہے #امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور https://t.co/wTc10iGa4B — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 1, 2022



Yesterday, Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed said that Imran Khan is currently facing a difficult time and leaving him alone would be a betrayal.

While talking to the media in Islamabad, the former interior minister said that he was meeting Imran Khan and he would not do anything that would harm the country, Imran Khan would not take any step against the country, he added.

Sheikh Rasheed said that he was going to retire from politics, Imran Khan is having a hard time at the moment and leaving him alone would be a betrayal.

On the incident of Masjid-e-Nabawi, the leader of Awami Muslim League said that the Masjid-e-Nabawi incident should not have happened, but people hate their appearance.

