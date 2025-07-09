Sheikha Asma Al Thani: Qatari princess conquers Pakistan’s Nanga Parbat

Qatari princess and elite mountaineer Sheikha Asma Al Thani has made history once again, becoming the first woman from her nation to summit Pakistan’s Nanga Parbat also known as ‘Killer Mountain’.

Nanga Parbat is the 8,126‑metre peak in Pakistan’s Gilgit‑Baltistan region.

This achievement marks the ninth successful ascent in Sheikha Asma Al Thani’s ambitious mission to conquer all 14 of the world’s “eight-thousanders” — peaks exceeding 8,000 meters.

Facing punishing weather, snowstorms, black ice, and relentless rockfall, Sheikha Asma Al Thani described Nanga Parbat as one of the toughest challenges of her life.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, she wrote: “Alhamdulillah, Nanga Parbat. My ninth 8000er and one of the toughest climbs I’ve faced. This mountain tested me in ways I didn’t expect… a constant reminder of how fragile life truly is.”

She also reflected on the emotional toll and transformative power of the climb: “There was surrender and there was strength I didn’t know I still had. I climb not just to reach summits but to return to what matters.”

Sheikha Asma Al Thani’s growing list of achievements, which includes Mount Everest, K2, and Makalu, has earned her global recognition.

With each summit, she shares vivid reflections and striking visuals on social media, offering rare insights into the emotional and physical challenges of climbing the world’s tallest peaks.