Five killed in bus-van collision in Sheikhupura

SHEIKUPURA: At least five people were killed in a collision between a bus and a passenger van near Kot Abdul Malik Interchange of Motorway.

According to rescue authorities, the passenger van was going from Kohat to Lahore when a speeding bus hit it near Kot Abdul Malik Interchange of the Motorway.

It is also reported that as a result of the collision, five people died and 10 were seriously injured.

Getting the information, the rescue teams reached the spot and moved bodies and injured to the hospital.

The rescue officials said that the driver of the speeding bus lost the control of the vehicle and it smashed into a passenger van that resulted in death of five persons on the spot.

The identity of the deceased and injured remained unknown.

Earlier in August, at least eight people were killed and 10 others received injuries as a result of the collision between a passenger bus and trailer truck on Sukkur-Multan motorway.

The ill-fated was travelling from Mansehra to Karachi, said Motorway Police official.

Soon after the incident, rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to Tehsil Hospital Ghotki for medico-legal formalities and treatment.