President Sheinbaum defends Mexico's right to supply oil to Cuba

Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum said ​on Monday that her country has ‌every right to send fuel to Cuba, whether for humanitarian or commercial ​reasons.

Sheinbaum’s remarks came one day ​after US. president Donald Trump softened ⁠his stance on the block of oil ​shipments to the Communist-run island and ​as a Russian oil tanker approached Havana.

The Mexican government “always seeks (to send) humanitarian aid, and it ​is in that context that ​we will make the decision,” Sheinbaum responded ‌at ⁠her morning press conference, in response to a question about fuel shipments to Cuba.

She did not specify or ​give ​a timeline ⁠for when Mexico could decide to send an oil ​shipment to Cuba.

Sheinbaum also ​said ⁠that private companies in Cuba, such as hotels, have approached the Mexican ⁠government ​to purchase oil from ​state-owned energy company Pemex.