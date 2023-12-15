Lahore Bar bans police entry in courts

Following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior vice president Sher Afzal Marwat, the Lahore District Bar on Friday banned entry of policemen at the lower courts.

President Lahore District Bar, Rana Intezar in his statement strongly condemned Sher Afzal Marwat’s arrest from outside the Lahore High Court on Thursday.

The bar has banned the entry of policemen in the lower courts to register their protest against the arrest of a lawyer.

Rana Intezar said police entry will remain banned until the release of Sher Afzal Marwat.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) demanded Sher Afzal Marwat’s release.

In a press statement, SCBA condemning the arrest of Sher Afzal Marwat termed it as against human rights and expressed concerns about the act.

Calling it for revision of 16MPO law for ‘maintaining standards of justice’, the SCBA has demanded the immediate release of the lawyer.

Marwat, who is senior vice president of the party, was leaving the high court premises after attending a lawyers’ convention when a heavy contingent of police arrested him.

According to police, the PTI leader was arrested under 3MPO and shifted to Mazang police station.