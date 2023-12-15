SCBA demands release of Sher Afzal Marwat

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Friday demanded the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Sher Afzal Marwat, ARY News reported.

Sher Afzal Marwat was arrested from outside the Lahore High Court (LHC).

In a press statement, SCBA condemning the arrest of Sher Afzal Marwat termed it as against human rights and they are concerned about the arrest.

Calling it for revision of 16MPO law for ‘maintaining standards of justice’, the SCBA has demanded the immediate release of the lawyer.

Marwat, who is senior vice president of the party, was leaving the high court premises after attending a lawyers’ convention when a heavy contingent of police arrested him.

According to police, the PTI leader was arrested under 3MPO and shifted to Mazang police station.

Prior to this, a first information report (FIR) was registered against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and others for organizing a worker’s convention in Swabi.

In October, a case was lodged against him in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) for provoking the public against state institutions through social media.

The charges against him fell under sections 120-B (punishment for criminal conspiracy) and 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups) of the Pakistan Penal Code.