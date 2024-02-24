Sher Afzal Marwat, Barrister Gohar reconcile; video goes viral  

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, Sher Afzal Marwat Khan and Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, have reconciled with each other after the former made claims against party’s former chairman, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The development came after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) issued a show-cause notice to party leader Sher Afzal Marwat after he made claims against Barrister Gohar Ali Khan.

The PTI, in the notice, asked Marwat to submit an apology letter within two days, warning of a ‘disciplinary action’ in case of a non-satisfactory answer. “A tense situation has arisen due to your statement,” said the former ruling party in its statement.

A day earlier, Marwat claimed that Barrister Gohar Khan was “removed” as the PTI chairman over “unsatisfactory” performance.

Speaking to a private news channel, Marwat said: “Incompetence and poor performance are the reasons behind Gohar’s removal as chairman. Barrister Gohar is a gentleman but his performance was not satisfactory.”

Meanwhile, a video has emerged on social media in which the two PTI leaders can be seen hugging each other – announcing to end all sorts of misunderstandings and rivalry between them.

PTI announces intra-party election on March 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced to hold its intra-party elections on March 3.

According to the election schedule, the nomination papers for intra-party elections can be submitted on February 23 and 24.

Scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held on Feb 25, while other decisions with regard to the schedule will be held on Feb 27, while polling for the election will be held on March 03.

Polling for intra-party elections will be held at the party’s central office and also at all four provincial secretariats, according to the announcement.

PTI leader and lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat today said that the intra-party election of the party will be held within 15 days.