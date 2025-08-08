PTI led by incompetence, bad intentions: Sher Afzal Marwat

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Sher Afzal Marwat has strongly criticised his party, calling the current leadership incompetent, ARY News reported.

Sher Afzal Marwat reveals that internal failures, poor decisions, and a lack of political direction are key reasons behind PTI’s rapid decline.

Marwat said he has been highlighting the party’s incompetence and negligence, but no action has been taken.

“Over the past year, the party has not achieved a single success,” he said.

He warned that PTI is shrinking fast and that bad-faith, ill-informed decisions are leading to continuous setbacks.

“Despite being a major political force, the party has failed to even secure the release of its own leader,” he added, in reference to Imran Khan’s ongoing detention.

Marwat further stated that PTI is rapidly collapsing, and its leadership has lost hope. “There is no sign of the party’s revival,” he remarked.

He also blamed non-political elements for interfering in the party’s affairs, claiming their decisions are damaging PTI from within.

Earlier, Sher Afzal Marwat highlighted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) internal conflicts, leading to the disruption of the party’s upcoming protest on August 14, 2025.

PTI is preparing for its second phase of protests on the country’s Independence Day, and internal divisions are threatening to derail the movement.

National Assembly Member Sher Afzal Marwat has openly criticised the party’s leadership and strategy, raising concerns over the success of the upcoming protest.

While speaking to the Media, Sher Afzal Marwat said that the protest will not be successful as the PTI protest faces internal discord, predicting that the results would be worse than the last protest.

He openly stated that he would not contribute unless the party leadership contacts him directly and removes Aleema Khan from political decision-making.

“Party has been hurt badly because the bad decisions were made with bad intentions”, Sher Afzal Marwat said. “The party founder had advised against Aleema Khan’s involvement, yet she seems to be running the entire show.”

Sher Afzal also questioned the validity of Salman Akram’s role, asking, “Where was Salman Akram after May 9? How can he be the Secretary General? I cannot blindly follow his decisions.”