Sher Afzal Marwat claims submit evidence against Maryam Nawaz to FIA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat on Monday claimed that he had submitted evidence against Maryam Nawaz to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as he accused the latter of orchestrating an assassination plot against him, ARY News reported.

Marwat had asserted that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader had hired ‘contract killers’ to assassinate him. According to Marwat, the alleged contract to assassinate him was not just a verbal threat but involved tangible financial transactions.

The PTI leader suggested that the chief minister’s involvement came to light through intercepted telephone conversations, which he intended to share with relevant investigation authorities.

Speaking at ARY News programme ‘Off The Record’, Sher Afzal Marwat clarified that the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) had not summoned him regarding his press conference against Punjab Chief Minister, but for a tweet against her.

The PTI leader alleged that Maryam Nawaz authorised $100,000 to payment for the sinister plan, and the transaction had taken place in Dubai. “Evidence in this regard has been submitted to FIA today,” he added.

Responding to a question, Marwat said that PTI founder Imran Khan expressed his disappointment when Mahmood Khan and Asad Umar left the party. However, Imran Khan was happy when Ali Zaidi and Imran Ismail quitted, he claimed.

He opined that no member, who left the PTI, should be taken back. “Parvez Khattak once told him that he will return to PTI in 20 days after fixing some issues. When this message was conveyed to Imran Khan, he denied,” he alleged.

Marwat also claimed that PTI founder wasn’t happy with former president Arif Alvi as “he did not fulfill the responsibility he should have”.