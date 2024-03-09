Sher Afzal Marwat levels ‘serious allegations’ against CM Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat has levelled ‘serious allegations’ against Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz, saying that the latter has hired ‘contract killers’ to assassinate him, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Speaking to journalists outside Parliament House, the lawmaker claimed that Maryam Nawaz has given a ‘contract’ to assassinate him and a payment in this regard has also been made.

Sher Afzal Marwat claimed that the Punjab Chief Minister’s name emerged after a telephone conversation was ‘intercepted’ – which he would share with investigation authorities.

Meanwhile, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) summoned PTI-backed lawmaker Shandana Gulzar over leveling allegation against Maryam Nawaz.

The PML-N has filed complaint in the FIA over allegations levelled by the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) lawmaker over Punjab Chief Minister.

Punjab’s Information Minister Uzma Bukhari has said that Shandana Gulzar should provide evidence of her allegations. “We will not allow her to flee,” Bukhari said.