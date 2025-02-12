Sher Afzal Marwat expelled from PTI on founder’s directives

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) expelled MNA Sher Afzal Marwat from the party over ‘repeated’ violations of code of conduct and discipline, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by PTI Additional Secretary General Firdous Shamim Naqvi, the decision was made in line with the instructions of PTI founder Imran Khan.

The decision was taken following a review of Marwat’s response to the show-cause notice issued to him, the notification read.

Meanwhile speaking during ARY News programme, 11th Hour hosted by Waseem Badami, Firdous Shamim Naqvi said that the party had issued three show-cause notices to Sher Afzal Marwat, citing his failure to maintain party discipline.

According to PTI’s additional secretary general, Marwat promised to uphold party discipline but has since made statements against party leaders and violated party policy.

Firdous Shamim Naqvi said that the PTI has also decided to revoke Sher Afzal Marwat’s MNA seat.

“The PTI will also approach the National Assembly speaker to deseat Sher Afzal Marwat after his expulsion from the party. The notice issued to Sher Afzal Marwat is definitive and final,” Firadus Shamim Naqvi said.

In May 2024, PTI also issued a show-cause notice to Marwat for making irresponsible statements.

Marwat was warned that failure to respond or provide a satisfactory explanation may lead to further disciplinary action.

In a similar development last year, Marwat was expelled from the party but later taken back after a meeting with incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan.