PTI rally had no arrangements, cancellation “saved embarrassment”: Sher Afzal Marwat

PESHAWAR: Member of the National Assembly Sher Afzal Marwat has claimed that the cancellation of a recent public gathering helped conceal the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) lack of preparation, saying that “ALLAH saved the party from embarrassment as there were no arrangements in place.”

Speaking to the media outside the Peshawar High Court, Marwat launched strong criticism against the provincial government, alleging that corruption in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reached alarming levels.

He claimed that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had approved funds worth Rs1.5 billion for development projects in his constituency, but raised concerns over irregularities in their execution. According to Marwat, public health authorities violated rules to award contracts to a favored individual, prompting legal intervention.

He noted that the Peshawar High Court has already issued a stay order on what he described as a “suspicious tender,” adding that the matter remains under judicial review.

Sher Afzal Marwat also addressed legal cases against him, stating that despite the passage of over two and a half years, police and prosecution have failed to present evidence. He said multiple FIRs have been registered against him across the country but expressed particular disappointment with the provincial government.

He further alleged that while around 450 cases were withdrawn after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came to power, his case was not among those given relief, raising questions over selective treatment.

Also Read: PTI defers rally following talks with Government

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had postponed its scheduled rally at the government’s request, following talks between the two sides that ended on a positive note, ARY News reported.

According to details, negotiations between government and opposition leaders were held at the opposition lobby of the National Assembly, where both sides agreed to ease tensions, at least for now. The government had urged PTI to defer the rally planned for tomorrow, and the party accepted the request after consultations.

The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf from the government side. Representing the opposition were Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Aamir Dogar, among others.

Officials familiar with the discussions indicated that the decision to postpone the rally was taken in the interest of maintaining a more constructive political environment, especially as dialogue channels between the two sides appear to be reopening. It’s not a full resolution by any stretch, but it does signal a temporary cooling of tensions.