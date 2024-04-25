IHC bars Punjab police from arresting PTI’s Sher Afzal Marwat

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday barred Punjab police from arresting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Sher Afzal Marwat in a case registered against him Kasur, ARY News reported.

Marwat claimed Punjab police booked him in a case for a public gathering in Kasur. The MNA moved IHC for protective bail in the case.

Justice Tariq Jahangiri took up the plea of the PTI leader. After initial arguments, the IHC granted protective bail to Sher Afzal Marwat against a surety bond of 10,000.

He was asked to appear before the relevant court within two months. Sher Afzal Marwat is facing a number of cases after the ouster of the PTI government.

Earlier in the month, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) extended interim bail of the PTI leader in a separate case.

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Sahibzada Asadullah heard the case.

Marwat in his plea said that 23 FIRs have been registered in the province against him on political grounds and sought abrogation of the cases against him.