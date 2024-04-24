Sher Afzal Marwat opens up on meeting Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat opened op on meeting with Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, terming it a ‘routine meeting’, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Sher Afzal Marwat said that they all are members of the National Assembly and meet each other regularly. “My meeting with Khawaja Asif was also a routine one,” he added.

Sher Afzal Marwat also refuted the reports that the PTI founder nominated the Sunni Ittehad Council chief Hamid Raza for chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

“Has the PTI founder nominated Hamid Raza for the Chairman PAC slot?” a journalist asked. “No, there is no such thing,” replied Sher Afzal Marwat.

Earlier on March 27, PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan said that party founder Imran Khan has nominated Sher Afzal Marwat as the candidate for the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman’s role.

Speaking at ARY News programme ‘Off the Record’, the former federal minister said that the PAC chairman slot was the prerogative of the opposition and there is currently ‘only one’ opposition party in the parliament.

Responding to a question, Ali Muhammad Khan denied knowledge of reports suggesting that the National Assembly (NA) Speaker has refused to make Sher Afzal Marwat the Chairman of PAC.