PTI’s Sher Afzal Marwat gets protective bail in two cases

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday granted protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s senior vice president Sher Afzal Marwat in two cases registered against him in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported.

Sher Azfal Marwat appeared before the IHC Chief Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani and his lawyer Malik Naveed Hayat for protective bail.

While granting 15-day protective bail to PTI’s Sher Afzal Marwat, the high court directed him to appear before the concerned court of Dir in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Marwat was recently appointed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s senior vice president.

Last month, a case was registered against Marwat on allegations of instigating the public against state institutions through social media.

The charges against him fell under sections 120-B (punishment for criminal conspiracy) and 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups) of the Pakistan Penal Code.