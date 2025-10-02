Jude Law and Robert Downey Jr. eye Sherlock Holmes 3 after years of delays

The long-awaited Sherlock Holmes 3 has finally received a major update, with producer Susan Downey confirming that the project remains a priority for the team. The film, which would once again bring back Robert Downey Jr. as the brilliant detective and Jude Law as Dr. Watson, has been stuck in development for over a decade since the release of Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows in 2011.

Speaking in a new interview, Susan Downey revealed that Sherlock Holmes 3 nearly went into production years ago but scheduling conflicts and the global pandemic caused delays. She admitted that while an earlier version was close to being made, the team ultimately decided to step back as the timing and story did not align.

“I think it was a blessing we didn’t move forward with that draft,” she explained. “Now we’ve been exploring a fresh direction. There have been talks of setting part of the story in America, which could open up exciting possibilities for Holmes and Watson.”

With both earlier films directed by Guy Ritchie and featuring Robert Downey Jr., Jude Law, and Rachel McAdams, the franchise proved to be a box office success and developed a strong fan following. The challenge now, according to Susan Downey, is to meet the “high bar” that Robert Downey Jr. set with his acclaimed performances as Sherlock Holmes.

While Sherlock Holmes 3 has yet to secure a start date, the commitment from the cast and producers remains strong. Robert Downey Jr. is reportedly eager to revisit the role now that his commitments to the Marvel Cinematic Universe are less demanding.

Jude Law, too, is available after stepping away from the Fantastic Beasts series, making it possible for the duo to reunite on screen.

If production finally moves forward, Sherlock Holmes 3 will not only mark the return of Robert Downey Jr. in one of his most beloved roles but also give fans the long-awaited continuation of Holmes and Watson’s adventures.

Also Read: Marvel reveals first look at Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday