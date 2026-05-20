Canadian miner Sherritt International said on Tuesday it would not proceed with plans to dissolve its Cuban interests, including a joint ​venture with a state-owned nickel company, reversing a decision ‌announced earlier this month after the US imposed sanctions on the joint venture.

The Trump administration has laid siege to Cuba since January, enforcing a de ​facto fuel blockade, issuing threats of military action and ​ramping up sanctions that have forced foreign businesses, including ⁠Sherritt, to flee.