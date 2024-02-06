Sherry Rehman accuses Atta Tarar of attacking PPP’s offices

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Sherry Rehman has asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to take notice of ‘attacks and threats’ being made by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Atta Tarar.

Addressing a presser in Lahore, Sherry Rehman alleged that Atta Tarar and his ‘goons’ are attacking PPP offices in Lahore and hurling threats for dire consequences. “the PML-N’s goons are attacking the PPP’s election offices in connivance of Punjab police,” she added.

The PPP leader asked the ECP to intervene and stop the PML-N from ‘attacking’ the party’s election offices and threatening the PPP workers. “The ECP should take notice to prove it does not belong to a single party (PML-N),” Sherry Rehman said.

The PPP leader was of the view that the youth want to vote for the PPP and they should be allowed to exercise their right according to the constitution. Sherry Rehman said that electoral process should not be spoiled and political rivalry must not be turned into ‘wrestling battleground’.

“Lahore does not belong to any single party,” Sherry Rehman said.

Earlier on February 4, The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) summoned PML-N Atta Tarar and PPP Mian Misbahur Rehman over an alleged violation of Code of Conduct (CoC) in NA-127.

As per reports, the notices were issued on directives of Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab. PML-N’s candidate from NA-127 (Lahore) Atta Tarar and PPP’s aspirant from PP-160 Mian Misbahur Rehman have been asked to appear in person.