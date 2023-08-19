Sherry Rehman urges general elections within constitutional timeframe

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Vice President Sherry Rehman has urged the election commission to hold general elections within the constitutional timeframe after dissolution of assemblies.

“We were anticipating the election date, not the delimitation’s schedule from the electoral body. Any delay in the elections would further contribute to political uncertainty and instability in the country, which is something we cannot afford,” Sherry Rehman said in a statement.

“Recent announcement by the Election Commission, suggesting that the delimitation of constituencies according to the new census will take four months”, former federal minister said. “It is a matter of concern and disappointment. The Election Commission should reconsider its decision in light of the constitutional mandate,” Rehman said.

“The early dissolution of the assemblies was aimed at providing ample time to the Election Commission of Pakistan for the preparations. PPP had endorsed elections under new census in the Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting because it was agreed that existing seats would remain unchanged, ensuring no unnecessary postponement of elections,” Senator Rehman said in a statement.

PPP leader said that the current national and provincial seats remain unaltered, the delimitation should proceed swiftly, ideally allowing the election to take place within a 90-day timeframe.”

She demanded that the election commission duly announce the election date in accordance with the provisions of Article 224 of the constitution. Our constitution binds the ECP to conduct general elections within 90 days of dissolution of assemblies. However, there is no constitutional requirement for conducting delimitation,” Sherry concluded.