Shia LaBeouf claims Sigourney Weaver slapped his dad

Shia LaBeouf reflected on some of the most uncomfortable moments of his Hollywood career, including Sigourney Weaver slapping his father on a movie set.

On July 11, during an interview with the Transformers reunion panel at Fanboy Expo in Knoxville, Tennessee, she reflected on working alongside Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu, and Drew Barrymore in 2003’s Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle. ‘Transformers’ star Shia LaBeouf remembered his father being ‘kicked off so many sets’. Shia LaBeouf recalled an awkward moment when his co-star slapped his ‘out of prison’ dad.

Shia LaBeouf is looking back on some of the most uncomfortable moments of his early Hollywood career, including a memory involving Sigourney Weaver allegedly slapping his father on a movie set.

The 40-year-old actor was speaking during a Transformers reunion panel at Fanboy Expo in Knoxville, Tennessee, on July 11, where he reflected on working alongside Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu and Drew Barrymore in 2003’s Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle.

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Instead of reminiscing about filming the action sequel, LaBeouf said his father’s behaviour is what stood out most. He further told the audience, “My dad was fresh out of prison, so we were on this set, and here’s all these pretty girls walking around. Bad news”.

The actor recalled his father, Jeffrey Craig LaBeouf, repeatedly flirting with the film’s female stars. “My dad was hitting on all three of those women all the time,” he claimed, referring to Diaz, Liu, and Barrymore.

LaBeouf alleged that Liu, in particular, tried to avoid his father while filming. “Lucy Liu couldn’t stand my dad,” he said. “She couldn’t stand him. But he wasn’t going anywhere; he’s my dad. So we were just hanging out all the time, and Lucy Liu would always do these big circles around my trailer.” He added that Liu “never wanted to be around ’cause my dad was always whistling at her.”

The actor said similar incidents occurred while filming the Disney adventure film Holes later that year. “My dad’s been kicked off of so many sets, dude,” LaBeouf recalled. “He hit on Sigourney Weaver one time. She slapped him on Holes, on the Holes set.”

LaBeouf was a teenager when he filmed both Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle and Holes, two projects that helped establish him as one of Hollywood’s rising young stars before he went on to lead the Transformers franchise.

His father, Jeffrey Craig LaBeouf, has previously spoken publicly about his criminal past. He served time in prison in the early 1980s after being convicted of attempted rape and has acknowledged being required to register as a sex offender under California’s Megan’s Law.

In recent years, LaBeouf has spoken candidly about his complicated relationship with his father, which also inspired his semi-autobiographical 2019 film Honey Boy.

The drama, which LaBeouf wrote and starred in, explored his turbulent childhood and the impact of growing up with his father, whom he portrayed on screen himself.