Shibli Faraz’s name removed from ECL, IHC told

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shibli Faraz’s name removed from Exit Control List (ECL), ARY News reported.

As per details, Assistant Attorney General Shaista Khalid appeared before the court and informed the court that the name of PTI leader has been removed from the ECL and PCL.

The court was told that the Home Ministry officials are on their way to appear before the court but they are stuck in traffic due to blocked roads in the federal capital.

At this the court dismissed the contempt plea after the IHC order regarding removal of Shibli Faraz’s name were implemented.

Earlier, Islamabad High Court ordered to remove Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shibli Faraz’s name from Exit Control List.

The court’s decision came after the home ministry and DG passport failed to provide satisfactory arguments for keeping Faraz’s name on the ECL.

The IHC had directed the concerned authorities to remove Faraz’s name from the ECL within one week. The court also warned that if the order is not complied with, the secretary of the home ministry will be summoned to explain the reasons.

Shibli Faraz appeared before the court along with his lawyer. The court inquired about the reasons for not removing Faraz’s name from the ECL despite its earlier orders. The lawyer representing Faraz argued that his client is a parliamentarian and should not be treated differently.

The IHC observed that instead of removing Faraz’s name from the ECL, the authorities are taking contradictory steps. The court expressed displeasure over the non-compliance of its earlier orders and warned of stern action if the orders are not followed.