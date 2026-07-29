Shift At Midnight: How to unlock the true ending

In Shift at Midnight, how you handle customers behind the register dictates who gets to see another night. Though surviving 13 shifts of doppelganger detection alone would be a challenge in itself, securing the coveted True Ending in the game is all about smart money management and critical story-based decision-making toward the end of the campaign.

Here’s what you need to do to unlock the True Ending in Shift at Midnight:

Prerequisites for the True Ending

To achieve the True Ending achievement, you need to have completed the following two conditions by the end of Shift 13:

* Keep Clyde alive.

* Have $250 ready to cover your pet’s surgery.

Failure to satisfy either condition will result in one of the game’s other bitter-sweet or tragic endings.

Step-by-Step Guide to Unlock the True Ending

1. Do NOT Call Clyde After Shift 12

After completing Shift 12, a pivotal story decision will present itself concerning Clyde.

The correct choice: Always select the option to Save Clyde (do NOT call Clyde). When you call him, it will result in him sacrificing himself to save your pet, which will trigger one of the game’s other endings. You will instead be shown the Grave Decision ending of the game.

A quick note on this: Be sure Clyde did not already die during some prior game mechanics or events. If he did prior, you will be unable to satisfy this criteria.

2. Save $250 for Pet Surgery by End of Shift 13

If you chose to save Clyde and refrain from calling him, you are the one responsible for your pet’s life-saving surgery. This surgery costs a total of $250, and you must have this amount accumulated in your bank by the time Shift 13 concludes.

If you were successful in saving Clyde but were unable to afford the surgery due to not having enough cash, your pet’s life will be lost, and you will be awarded the Empty Home ending for the game.

Fast Ways to Earn More Cash in Shift at Midnight

Earning $250 to afford the surgery without sacrificing equipment upgrades will likely prove difficult; utilize this money-making advice over the course of all 13 shifts to maximize your income stream:

* Perfect Customer Transactions: Always do careful checking of identifications, expiration dates, and any physical irregularities. Giving customers the right identification and doppelgangers their respective identification forms will ensure a stable shift reward.

* Waste Disposal & Floor Cleaning:

* Clean floor stains with your mop ($0.10 for each stain).

* Discard trash and severed limbs in the dumpster ($0.10 per item).

* Pest Control:

* Catch rats and dispose of them in the outside dumpster ($3.00 for each rat).

* Squash cockroaches with your mop ($0.10 for the kill, $0.10 for the stain it leaves behind).

* Wheel Spin (Gambling):

* Collect coins from around the store every night and use them on the prize wheel. Lucky spins can reward the player as much as $10 in in-game store credits. Once cosmetics are unlocked on the wheel (meaning any spins now only grant hats), they will instead be given as a token refund to be re-used or cashed out.

Key Fact-Check Summary

* Fact: You do not need to allow any doppelgangers to infiltrate through if you wish to unlock the True Ending for Shift at Midnight. It has been confirmed that you only need to keep Clyde alive and possess $250 when you conclude Shift 13 to fulfill this criteria.

* Fact: The cost of the surgery is exactly $250.

* Fact: The prompt where you decide whether or not to call Clyde is only presented after you have finished Shift 12, and the check whether or not you possess $250 occurs after Shift 13 has concluded.