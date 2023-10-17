Shikarpur: Abducted policemen recovered from katcha area

SHIKARPUR: All five police personnel including the Station Head Officer (SHO), who were abducted in the Shikarpur katcha area by bandits, were recovered on Tuesday, confirmed DIG Larkana Javed Jiskani.

On October 11, five policemen including SHO Mehboob Broi, Head Muhrar, Naseem, Constable, Jan Muhammad, Constable, Ayaz and Muhammad Ali, the son of SHO, were abducted along with weapons by bandits in the Kot Shahu area.

The abductees were recovered in a joint operation of police and Rangers in Abdul Haq Badani village located in Khanpur Tehsil of Shikarpur.

The DIG Larkana further said the operation was underway for the arrest of the bandits who fled the area.

Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar also took serious note of the kidnapping of six policemen, including the SHO of Kot Shahu police.

The caretaker CM had directed the DIG Larkana to immediately recover the abductees.

It is to be noted that the Caretaker government of Sindh is carrying out an operation against the dacoits in katcha area to restore law and order situation.

Earlier to this, five cops were reportedly abducted along with the weapons by the dacoits in katcha area of Kandhkot.