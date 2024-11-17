Shikarpur katcha dacoit Fareed Teghani killed in police, Rangers’ operation

A notorious dacoit from the Shikarpur katcha region of Sindh, Fareed Teghani, was killed while his accomplice, Malan Mazari Teghani, was apprehended in an injured condition during a joint operation conducted by the police and Pakistan Rangers in Garhi Tegho.

According to the senior superintendent of police (SSP) a group of dacoits launched an attack on a police checkpoint.

SSP added that the killed dacoit was implicated in murders, kidnapping for ransom, and a range of other criminal offenses along the National Highway.

According to the SSP, dacoit Fareed Teghani lured multiple individuals into kidnapping through a honey trap and subsequently demanded ransom. The suspects recorded videos of the abducted victims and later shared them on social media to solicit ransom.

He stated that the operation would persist until all criminals in the Kacha area are eradicated.

Previously, the Punjab police claimed to have Shahid Lund, the ringleader of Kathca area’s (riverine area) notorious Lund gang, in an encounter.

Initially, the Punjab Police confirmed that Shahid Lund was killed by his own associates, but later claimed that the Lund gang’s ringleader was fatally shot in a joint operation by Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur police.

Katcha area notorious dacoit Shahid, who was wanted in several high-profile cases such as murder and kidnapping for ransom, had been on the run for some time. The Punjab government had placed a reward of Rs 10 million on his capture, highlighting the severity of his criminal activities.