Shikarpur police recover two abductees in raid against bandits

SHIKARPUR: Two people lured through female voices by bandits in Shikarpur district of the Sindh province were recovered in a police raid on Saturday, ARY NEWS reported.

SSP Shikarpur while detailing the recovery said that the police launched a targeted action against bandits in the district and after squeezing them from all sides, they were forced to free two of the abductees.

“The bandits lured them to an isolated place through female voice and later abducted them,” he said adding that those recovered have been identified as Anwar Rind and Pervez Butt.

In a recent incident, a video of dacoits threatening Ghotki police has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the bandits can be seen threatening police and the bridge contractor in favour of their demands along with the modern weapons.

The dacoits have threatened the police, the administration and the bridge contractor to hire their tribesmen and comrades for the construction of the bridge in their area.

The video has gone viral on various forms of social media.

The dacoits have urged the Ghotki police to remove their names from the cases as they have no issues with the police force but vowed to retaliate if police continue to harass them.

Upon being contacted, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ghotki Omar Tufail said that the viral video is of Jagirani and Sabzoi gang of Kandhkot, there is complete law and order in the Ghotki district.

He said Ghotki is safe from dacoits and the contractor of the bridge need not worry about anything.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!