Shikhar Dhawan Ties the Knot with Sophie Shine in Private Delhi-NCR Ceremony

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan married Sophie Shine in an intimate, private ceremony on Saturday, ending weeks of anticipation following their January engagement.

Moving away from the typical grand celebrity spectacle, Dhawan opted for a close-knit gathering in the Delhi-NCR region. The wedding was attended by immediate family and a few close friends from the cricketing fraternity. The first glimpses of the wedding went viral after Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal posted photos of the groom, delighting fans who have been following Dhawan’s journey.

Who is Sophie Shine?

While Shikhar Dhawan is a household name in India, many fans are curious about his new wife. Sophie was born in Ireland and holds a degree in Marketing and Management from the Limerick Institute of Technology. Professionally, she currently serves as the Second Vice President at Northern Trust Corporation in Abu Dhabi. The pair have been together since early 2025 and have frequently shared glimpses of their relationship on social media.

This is the second marriage for the 40-year-old cricketer. Dhawan was previously married to Aesha Mukherjee for 11 years before their divorce was finalized in October 2023. The pre-wedding festivities, including the Haldi and Sangeet, were filled with dance and laughter. Dhawan had previously shared a snippet from the Sangeet on Instagram, captioned “Almost the Dhawans,” which set the stage for the beautiful Saturday ceremony.

As news of the Shikhar Dhawan-Sophie Shine wedding broke, social media was flooded with congratulatory messages from teammates, fans, and celebrities alike.