Asim Mehmood wants to ‘slap’ his character Faseeh of ‘Shikwa’

Famed TV actor Asim Mehmood wants to slap his character of Faseeh, from the on-air serial ‘Shikwa’.

When asked to share a piece of advice for his negative character from ‘Shikwa’, Faseeh, actor Asim Mehmood said in an on-set BTS that he would want to start by giving him a tight slap.

“I will give him a tight slap and will knock some sense into him about all that he did,” he said.

“I would then advise him to give up on revenge plans and move on instead, as he is not the last person to get his heart broken,” Mehmood added.

Besides Asim Mehmood, the main cast of ‘Shikwa’ includes Maria Malik, Sami Khan and Yashma Gill, whereas Qudsia Ali and Sabrina Naqvi, along with veteran actors Atiqa Odho, Javed Sheikh, Nida Mumtaz, Usman Peerzada, Seemi Pasha, Saife Hasan and Salma Zafar play pivotal supporting characters.

Produced under Abdullah Seja’s iDream Entertainment, budding drama director M. Danish Behlim, who earlier co-directed ‘Dil Hi Tou Hai’, helmed the direction of the title, while the soap is penned by author Nadia Ahmed (‘Mann Aangan’, ‘Dil Hi Tou Hai’ and ‘Teri Rah Mein’ fame).

Touted as a ‘tale of love, loss, and the battle between truth and deception’, ‘Shikwa’ airs from Monday to Friday, at 9 p.m., only on ARY Digital.