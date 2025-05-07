Yashma Gill mourns her cat’s death

web analytics
Showbiz starlet Yashma Gill mourned the death of her ‘child and companion’, her cat Jojo.

Yashma Gill was heartbroken as she turned to her Instagram handle earlier this week to mourn the death of her cat, named Jojo.

With a series of pictures and videos of her late furry friend, Gill noted on Sunday, “Yesterday, I had to say goodbye to my child.. my Jojo.”

“My heart is shattered, and the silence without you is unbearable,” she continued. “You were more than just a cat.. You were my companion, my comfort, my little piece of joy and literally the beat to my heart. I’ll miss your gentle purrs, your warm presence, those eyes and the way you always knew when I needed you most.”

“It feels impossible to let go, but I know you’re at peace now. I’ll carry your love with me forever. Rest well, my precious Jojo. You’ll never be forgotten,” the ‘Azmaish’ actor concluded.

On the work front, Yashma Gill is currently being seen in the drama serial ‘Shikwa’, co-starring Maria Malik, Sami Khan and Asim Mehmood. The supporting cast of the play features Qudsia Ali and Sabrina Naqvi, along with veteran actors Atiqa Odho, Javed Sheikh, Nida Mumtaz, Usman Peerzada, Seemi Pasha, Saife Hasan and Salma Zafar.

Helmed by budding drama director M. Danish Behlim and written by Nadia Ahmed, ‘Shikwa’, touted as a ‘tale of love, loss, and the battle between truth and deception’, airs from Monday to Friday, at 9 p.m., only on ARY Digital.

