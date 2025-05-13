Maria Malik shares her experience of working with cast of ‘Shikwa’

Showbiz starlet Maria Malik gets candid about her experience of working with senior actors like Javed Sheikh and Atiqa Odho in ‘Shikwa’.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

When asked to share her experience of working with the ensemble cast of ‘Shikwa’, rising actor Maria Malik, aka Sania, said in an on-set BTS, “It was fun, it was good.”

She continued, “It was my first time working with such senior actors, including Javed Sheikh, Atiqa Odho and others. They were all so humble and supported me so much.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv)

“I’m really happy with this project,” Malik concluded.

Moreover, her co-star Sami Khan spoke about the personality traits that he finds most relatable to his on-screen character and shared, “Zaroon is somewhat similar to me, especially the way he loves his family.”

“At the same time, there are a few matters where I don’t necessarily relate to my on-screen character, because Zaroon is constantly trying and putting in efforts, sometimes unjustified, to keep his family together. Whereas I, as Sami Khan, do not believe in hiding and holding back things for the sake of keeping everyone together,” he maintained.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv)

Besides Malik and Khan, the main cast of ‘Shikwa’ includes Asim Mehmood and Yashma Gill, whereas Qudsia Ali and Sabrina Naqvi, along with veteran actors Atiqa Odho, Javed Sheikh, Nida Mumtaz, Usman Peerzada, Seemi Pasha, Saife Hasan and Salma Zafar play pivotal supporting characters.

Also Read: Asim Mehmood wants to ‘slap’ his character Faseeh of ‘Shikwa’

Produced under Abdullah Seja’s iDream Entertainment, budding drama director M. Danish Behlim helmed the direction of the story, penned by author Nadia Ahmed.

Touted as a ‘tale of love, loss, and the battle between truth and deception’, ‘Shikwa’ airs from Monday to Friday, at 9 p.m., only on ARY Digital.