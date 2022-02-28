Shilpa Shetty leaves netizens in splits in latest video

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty’s hilarious Instagram video with her celebrity sister Shahamita and son Viaan Raj Kundra is viral.

The viral video, posted by the Mohabbatain star, sees the three making silly expressions as the camera rotates in different angles. Upbeat music played in the background.

“Our reaction when guests come over unexpectedly on Sunday 😱🤯” the caption read.

The viral video has millions of views from the application’s users. They took to the comments to show their love towards the three.

Shilpa Shetty made her Bollywood debut by playing a character role in Baazigar. She Filmfare Award for Lux New Face of the Year and Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Moreover, she worked in many hit projects namely Dhadkan, Garv: Pride and Honour, Om Shanti Om, Dostana and Hungama 2.

She is seen in reality shows Celebrity Big Brother, Bigg Boss 2, Nach Baliye, Super Dancer (Chapter 3), Super Dancer (Chapter 4) and India’s Got Talent (season 9).

Shilpa Shetty has a huge fan following on Instagram. She takes to the visuals-sharing social media platform for sharing pictures and videos.

