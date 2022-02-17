Bollywood’s Shilpa Shetty loses her ‘princess’

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty announced that her pet dog “Princess Shetty Kundra” passed away on social media application Instagram.

The celebrity took to the picture and video-sharing social media application to recall the moments she and her family spent with the canine in a clip.

She wrote a note to describe how she was feeling about the pet dog’s death.

“My first baby… my Princess Shetty Kundra has crossed the rainbow bridge💔🐾🌈” the note read. “Thank you for coming into our lives and giving us some of our best memories for over 12 years.”

She added: “You’ve taken a piece of my heart with you… nothing will ever fill the void you’ve left behind. Mumma, Papa, Viaan-Raj, and Samisha will miss you 😇❤️ Rest in peace, my darling Princeeeee💔❤️‍🩹”

Bollywood celebrities with the likes of her sister Shamita Shetty and Farah Khan Kunder posted heart emojis as replies on the post.

The social media user extended their wishes to Shilpa Shetty as well.

“The grief of losing a pet is terrible. Take care all of you. She is in a better place for sure. Lots of love,” a netizen wrote while another mentioned that she could feel the situation the actor is going through.

Shilpa Shetty has worked in super hit projects with renowned stars throughout her career. Her projects include Dhadkan, Baazigar, Garv and Aakrosh.

