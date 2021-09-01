Shilpa Shetty planning to separate from Raj Kundra amid his ongoing case?

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty is reportedly planning a life away from her controversy-ridden husband Raj Kundra who was arrested in July for allegedly producing and distributing pornographic content.

Sources close to Shilpa were quoted by Bollywood Hungama as confirming that the Hungama 2 actor wants to distance her children from Kundra and that she won’t be using any of his ill-earned money.

“Raj Kundra’s troubles aren’t going away in a hurry. On the contrary, they seem to be multiplying every week. The disclosure of his alleged link with adult content came as much a shock to Shilpa Shetty as to the rest of us. She had no clue that the diamonds and duplex were coming from nefarious resources,” a friend of Shilpa’s was quoted.

The source also added that Shilpa “won’t be touching a penny of Kundra’s assets” and plans to dive into movies to keep up her lifestyle.

“She earns a substantial amount of money from judging reality shows. She has let it be known in the film industry that she is looking at more film roles after Hungama 2 and the unreleased Nikamma,” said the friend.

Kundra was arrested on July 19 by Mumbai Police, and the case has since then proceeded to an official probe finding out that Kundra is, in fact, involving in disseminating pornography.

The probe found that Kundra had set up Armsprime Media Pvt Ltd which then bought the Hotshots app through London-based Kenrin Pvt Ltd. It also alleged that Kundra had earned close to INR 1.17 crore between Aug-Dec 2020 from pornographic content on Hotshots.