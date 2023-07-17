‘Funkari was written, composed by me…’: Shiraz Uppal corrects Aima Baig

Pakistan’s veteran musician Shiraz Uppal called out singer Aima Baig over her recent statement regarding the credits of her latest single ‘Funkari’.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The ‘Do Bol’ singer has found herself in yet another controversy after she claimed in a recent outing that her latest single ‘Funkari’ was co-written by herself and late lyricist Shakeel Sohail, who passed away in June 2020.

Speaking to a local media outlet of the country, Baig said, “It took us like almost three years to make this song because I was too scared to let a solo single out because, since the start of my career, I haven’t released a solo track on which I had worked by myself day and night.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aima Baig (@aima_baig_official)

“We started writing this song three years ago in Ramadan. It was Shakeel [Sohail] bhai’s last song Funkari that he co-wrote with me,” the singer mentioned adding that she was living with the character while writing the song.

However, soon after her statement, Uppal took to his Instagram handle, calling out Baig for ‘misquoting’. In a text story on the social site, he wrote, “She [Baig] forgot to give the due credit that was already mentioned by Universal Music India on her YouTube credits.”

“Get your facts right lady. Shakeel Sohail passed away 6 months prior to writing this song and the last he co-wrote with me was another single for you named ‘Faraq Faraq’. So Funkari was written, composed and produced by me and you just came to sing it that only took 3 hours,” Uppal detailed further. It is pertinent to mention that Baig’s latest track ‘Funkari’ was released on the video platform YouTube earlier this week. As per the description, the song captures the ‘essence of longing and emptiness created due to a loved one changing their values’.

Aima Baig recalls being asked out on date by 72-year-old