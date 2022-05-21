Shireen Mazari arrest: Fawad Chaudhry says govt has declared war

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry has said PML-N led federal government has declared war by arresting party leader Shireen Mazari from Islamabad, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Talking to the media outside Kohsar police station along with Imaan Mazari, Shibli Faraz and other PTI leaders, Fawad Chaudhry said they are ready for the war if the government wants it.

He said the Kohsar police are not giving them details about the whereabouts of the senior party leader. We don’t have any information about Mazari, he added.

Read more: Police arrest PTI’s Shireen Mazari from Islamabad

Expressing her views on the occasion, Imaan Mazari, daughter of PTI leader Shireen Mazari claimed that her mother has been arrested illegally and unconstitutionally. Imaan said she won’t spare anyone if anything happened to her mother.

Anti-corruption Punjab and Islamabad police on Saturday in a joint action arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) leader and former federal minister Shireen Mazari from outside her house.

The news was confirmed by PTI leader Iftikhar Durrani on his Twitter handle. The former SAPM asked the PTI leaders and workers to reach Kohsar police station.

Sources privy to the development said that a case was registered against Mazari in DG Khan over 129 acre land dispute and despite repeated requests, she did not appear.

Comments