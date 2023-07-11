Shireen Mazari moves IHC for ECL removal

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari has moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to seek her removal from the Exit Control List (ECL), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Shireen Mazari submitted a plea to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) through her lawyer Barrister Ahsan Jamal Pirzada, seeking her removal from the Exit Control List (ECL). Secretary Interior and DG FIA were made parties in the case.

The petition stated that it was an illegal act to place her name on the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL) – a substitute for the Exit Control List (ECL).

She pleaded with the IHC to declare the act allowing PNIL illegal besides ordering to remove her name from the list.

In May, prominent political and former federal minister Shireen Mazari had announced to quit PTI and politics.

The announcement comes in the wake of incidents of violence that took place on May 9 and 10, which she strongly condemned.

In a press conference, Shireen Mazari condemned the violence and expressed her solidarity with the victims and their families. “I condemn the incidents of May 9 and 10 in the strongest possible terms,” she said.

Shireen Mazari stated that she has personally taken the initiative to launch an inquiry into the matter by approaching the Islamabad High Court. “I have undertaken an inquiry in the Islamabad High Court to ensure a fair and transparent investigation,” she announced.

During her presser, Shireen Mazari emphasized the importance of respecting state institutions and condemned any acts of aggression against them.