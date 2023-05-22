Shireen Mazari re-arrested outside Adiala Jail, claims PTI

LAHORE: Former Human Rights minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari has been arrested again, moments after she was released from Adiala Jail, ARY News reported on Monday, quoting the party.

Sources told ARY News that the Punjab police arrested the PTI leader from outside Adiala Jail – the fourth time in the last 10 days.

Taking to Twitter, Barrister Ahsan J. Pirzada – the lawyer of Shireen Mazari – said that the former human rights minister has been arrested for the “fourth time” in the last 10 days.

72 year old Dr. @ShireenMazari1 arrested by Punjab Police for the fourth time in 10 days. We have no idea where they have taken her. This is the second time she has been arrested from outside Adiala Jail as soon as the Court ordered her release. @ImaanZHazir#ReleaseShireenMazari — Barrister Ahsan J. Pirzada (@AhsanJPirzada) May 22, 2023

“We have no idea where they have taken her. This is the second time she has been arrested from outside Adiala Jail as soon as the court ordered her release,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Farrukh Habib has said that party leader Shireen Mazari was re-arrested outside the Adiala Jail by the Punjab police once again.

پنجاب پولیس نے اڈیالہ جیل راولپنڈی کے باہر سے تحریک انصاف کی رہنما ڈاکٹر شیریں مزاری کو دوبارہ گرفتار کر لیا ہے

پی ایچ ڈی ڈاکٹر شیریں مزاری سے اتنے خوفزدہ ہو چکے

ہر طرف اس وقت جنگل کا قانون نافذ کردیا گیا کسی عدالت کی حکمنامہ کو تسلیم نہیں کیا جارہا ہے — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) May 22, 2023

He also lambasted the federal government for imposing ‘jungle of law’, saying that incumbent rulers were not following the court orders.

Earlier in the day, the Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench ordered the immediate release of Shireen Mazari after declaring her detention under 3MPO ‘illegal’.

The former federal minister was rearrested by Punjab police, last week, after her release on the orders of the Islamabad High Court.

Imaan Mazari, the daughter of PTI leader moved LHC Rawalpindi against rearrest of her mother. Barrister Shoaib Razaq and Aneeq Khatana appeared before the LHC Rawalpindi bench for the hearing.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the LHC Rawalpindi bench judge Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz ordered the immediate release of Shireen Mazari.

It is pertinent to mention here that police had arrested PTI’s senior vice president Shireen Mazari in the wee hours of last Friday in crackdown against PTI senior leadership and workers after violent protests.

They raided the house of Shirin Mazari located in E/7 area of the federal capital and arrested her. She was shifted to Abpara police station.