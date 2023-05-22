LHC orders Shireen Mazari’s immediate release

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench on Monday ordered the immediate release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shireen Mazari after declaring her detention under 3MPO illegal.

The former federal minister was rearrested by Punjab police, last week, after her release on the orders of the Islamabad High Court.

Imaan Mazari, the daughter of PTI leader moved LHC Rawalpindi against rearrest of her mother. Barrister Shoaib Razaq and Aneeq Khatana appeared before the LHC Rawalpindi bench for the hearing.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the LHC Rawalpindi bench judge Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz ordered the immediate release of Shireen Mazari.

Read more: PTI’s Shireen Mazari arrested again in Islamabad

Separately, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb said the IHC will issue ‘appropriate’ orders in the contempt plea related to rearrest of Shireen Mazari.

It is pertinent to mention here that police had arrested PTI’s senior vice president Shireen Mazari in the wee hours of last Friday in crackdown against PTI senior leadership and workers after violent protests.

They raided the house of Shirin Mazari located in E/7 area of the federal capital and arrested her. She was shifted to Abpara police station.