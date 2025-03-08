Shoaib Akhtar has THIS advice for New Zealand ahead of CT25 Final

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has offered a piece of advice to New Zealand ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 final against India.

New Zealand will look to lift the coveted trophy after a gap of 25 years when they beat India in the final of the 2000 edition of the tournament.

India, who are considered the favourites to win the Champions Trophy 2025 final, have remained unbeaten in the ongoing tournament.

While New Zealand were defeated by India in their group-stage game, Mitchell Santner’s side is considered the only team that can challenge them in the tournament.

Ahead of the ultimate game, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar advised New Zealand to let go of the ‘underdog mindset’ and play to their strength.

“They must forget they are playing against India and stop seeing themselves as underdogs. Santner has the confidence to win, and I have seen that in him. As the leader, Santner’s goal is to secure the trophy,” Akhtar said while speaking with a private TV channel.

The former Pakistan pacer called it crucial for New Zealand to contain India captain Rohit Sharma early in the inning.

“You need to make the correct decisions at the crucial moments. Rohit Sharma will come out aggressively and look to dominate the spinners, especially Santner. As a captain, Santner must manage his team wisely,” Shoaib Akhtar said.

While calling India the favourites to win the Champions Trophy 2025 final, the former pacer said that New Zealand can triumph in the game if they ‘deliver their best performance on the day.’