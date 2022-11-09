Shoaib Akhtar has a message for India as Pakistan reaches final

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar asked India to thrash England in the second semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and play Green Shirts in the final in Melbourne.

The Rawalpindi Express requested the 2007 champions in a video on his Twitter handle.

Dear India, good luck for tomorrow. We’ll be waiting for you in Melbourne for a great game of cricket. pic.twitter.com/SdBLVYD6vm — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 9, 2022

He said that Green Shirts have confirmed their spot and are waiting for the Men In Blue to play the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

“We have reached Melbourne and are waiting for you there,” he said. “Please come there after thrashing the Three Lions.”

The former cricketer wished the best of luck to Rohit Sharma’s team for the semi-final. He said, “I wish you the best of luck. We beat England in 1992. The numbers are the same, but years are different.”

He added: “They should clash again and the whole world is waiting for it,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that Babar Azam’s side, who were on the brink of elimination following back-to-back defeats in the Super 12 stage against India and Zimbabwe, clinched a comfortable seven-wicket win over last year’s finalists New Zealand.

They will play the winners of the second semi-final between England and India in the final on Sunday.

